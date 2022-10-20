Picks for every NFL game in Week 7: Dak Prescott returns for Dallas Cowboys

Week 7 is here and so is another chance to make some money betting on Tallysight! Make sure to visit them for all of your sports bets this week and every week, all the way through the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott is expected to make his return for the Dallas Cowboys just in time for a shootout against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. This game features a juicy 49-point over/under. The Lions have been putting up points all season, averaging 23 points per game even with being shut out by the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately for the Lions, they give up points just as fast as they score them. The 7-point home favorite Cowboys should be expected to keep up with the Lions offensively, especially since the Dallas defense is sure to make their presence felt.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Bay Area in a Super Bowl 54 rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. K.C. and their high-powered offense is favored by 2.5-points. They will be going up against one of the best defenses in the league, but DraftKings Sportsbook expects this to be a high-scoring affair with a 48.5-point over/under.

The highest over/under of the week belongs to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers, currently sitting at 51-points. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense has been much better than expected but he Chargers are 6-point home favorites coming off an overtime victory against the Denver Broncos. Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense may be without wide receiver Keenan Allen, as the Pro Bowler is still nursing a hamstring injury.

