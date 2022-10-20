Saints-Cardinals TNF: Who wins and final score prediction

Week 7 of the NFL kicks off with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New Orleans Saints. Both teams enter the game with 2-4 records, hopeful for a win after losing last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook views the Cardinals as 2-point home favorites, though I’d imagine there is some reluctance in that line. Arizona hasn’t won a game at home since a Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans in 2021.

The over/under in this contest is 44-points. If recent history is any indication, the under is more likely than not. Scoring is down across the board this season and most of the primetime games have been tough to watch.

The Cardinals will be without Hollywood Brown, after suffering a foot injury that will cause him to miss around six weeks. The news isn’t all bad for Arizona’s receiving corps; the team just acquired deep threat specialist Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers.

If that’s not enough to boost the Cardinals offense—averaging only 19 points per game—DeAndre Hopkins will make his season debut after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Not to be outdone, the Saints are dealing with several injury problems of their own. They have already ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tight end Adam Trautman, and guard Andrus Peat. New Orleans will likely have to make a game-time decision between Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, who are both dealing with back injuries.

Make sure to make all of your sports bets on Tallysight, including hundreds of prop bets for every single game!

Final Score: Arizona Cardinals 22-18