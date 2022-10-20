Random Ramsdom: Which players do the Rams need more from following the bye?

6 Rams who must play better after Week 7 bye (RamsWire)

“But reinforcements are on the way, including Van Jefferson, Brian Allen and Troy Hill. They’ll all need to step up and contribute immediately, but these other six players will also have to play better than they have in the first six weeks of the season.”

“The most fun I’ve ever had after a touchdown!” | Rams TE Tyler Higbee Mic’d Up vs. Panthers (TheRams.com)

“Listen in as Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was mic’d up for Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.”

PFF grades: Rams have 3rd-best defense, 8th-worst offense through 6 games (RamsWire)

“This season, the defense has been absolutely dominant, better than the team’s 3-3 record reflects. Statistically, the Rams rank sixth in yards allowed, first in first downs allowed and second in red zone defense. In the last four games, the defense has allowed 12 points, 17 points, 15 points and 3 points, excluding any points scored by the opponent’s defense.”

Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA’s Sights (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles, which has the NFL’s second-worst rushing attack in front of only the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, is already reported to be shopping disgruntled running back Cam Akers, clearing the way for a potential addition to the backfield.”

Bobby Wagner hosts students from Watts, South Central Los Angeles and Compton for first L.A.-based venture capital and tech tour (TheRams.com)

“Wagner and the students then headed to SoFi Stadium and inside the Rams locker room, where it was all about tech. A presentation and panel discussion from Google employees kicked off the afternoon, and was followed by guest speakers from Snap Inc., StatusPro (sports technology and gaming company) and Genie (avatar ecosystem tools).”