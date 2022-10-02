Rams-Cowboys, Week 5: Cooper Rush is now 3-0, Dak Prescott on hold

The Los Angeles Rams do not play their Week 4 game until Monday Night Football, but they already know that their Week 5 opponent is looking a little more dangerous than expected. What the world does not know yet is whether the Cowboys will have a new quarterback when the two teams meet next Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-1 and backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as the starter after leading the team to a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Cooper Rush is the first quarterback in Dallas Cowboys franchise history to win each of his first four starts.



Legend. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 2, 2022

Since losing starter Dak Prescott to an injury in Week 1, the Cowboys are undefeated. Rush was 15/27 for 223 yards with 2 TDs in Sunday’s win over the Commanders and he now has 4 TDs, 0 INTs in his three starts. Dallas will surely go back to Dak Prescott (thumb) when he’s healthy and it’s unclear if that will be in time to face the Rams in Week 5.

It may not matter.

The Cowboys are rarely 3-1 and rarely win three games in a row, so Cooper Rush is doing everything needed of him to this point. The Rams and Cowboys have not played since Week 1 of the 2020 season, a 20-17 win for Los Angeles in their first game at SoFi Stadium. Dallas will be playing for a 4-1 record and potentially the top seed in the NFC in the early part of the schedule, though NFC East division-leading Eagles are 4-0 now.