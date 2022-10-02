NFL Week 4: Sunday Games Thread

There is a full slate of games on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers wait to meet on Monday. Talk about Week 4 in the NFL right here with your fellow TSTers!

Vikings-Saints - Kevin O’Connell looks to improve to 3-1 with a win in London

Browns-Falcons

Titans-Colts - Which AFC South team saves their season?

Commanders-Cowboys

Seahawks-Lions - Could Seattle drop to 1-3 in the NFC West by losing to Jared Goff again?

Chargers-Texans

Bears-Giants - Will Bears or Giants be an unreasonable 3-1 by winning this game?

Jaguars-Eagles - Can Trevor Lawrence be the one to stop Jalen Hurts?

Jets-Steelers

Bills-Ravens - The winner will be 3-1 and be atop the AFC, and the winning QB could be ahead in the MVP race

Cardinals-Panthers - Will Arizona be able to rebound this season?

Patriots-Packers

Broncos-Raiders

Chiefs-Bucs (SNF) Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes, will it be better than Brady vs Rodgers?