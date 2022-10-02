Random Ramsdom: Cam Akers will have something to prove Monday Night

5 Rams to watch in Week 4 vs. 49ers (RamsWire)

“At the start of the season, it appeared that Darrell Henderson was the lead back for the Rams after dominating the snaps in the backfield versus the Buffalo Bills. Cam Akers would then receive more touches in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons before looking like the more explosive running back in Week 3 versus the Arizona Cardinals.”

Raheem Morris Hints at the ‘Masterful’ Secrets of Rams WR Cooper Kupp (SportsIllustrated)

“Perhaps unspoken an unspoken task, that’s been a part of Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ duties since he became the unit’s boss last season. Though the Rams’ title defense hasn’t fully gone to plan in the early going, Morris and Kupp have handled business on their respective ends: Los Angeles (2-1) is currently tied for second in the NFL with seven takeaways while Kupp ranks second and eighth with 28 receptions and 280 yards respectively, following up a brilliant campaign that saw him fall a mere 53 yards short of 2,000.”

Rams 360: Recapping win vs. Cardinals, Aaron Donald’s 100th sack stats, Nick Scott Mic’d Up & more (TheRams.com)

“In this week’s episode of Rams 360, relive the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals, listen in on defensive back Nick Scott Mic’d Up in Week 3 & watch as Grammy nominated artist D Smoke explains the importance of Latino culture in the city of Inglewood.”

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen exceptionally confident ahead of matchup vs. 49ers secondary (RamsWire)

“Coen fielded several questions about his passing game after the Arizona Cardinals held Stafford to a touchdown-less performance on Sunday. One reporter asked if there was any concern around the Rams’ air attack against the 49ers’ talented secondary, and he didn’t seem to be too bothered by the challenge posed to his receivers on paper.”

Forget Deebo Samuel, LA Rams have NFL’s true ‘Wide Back’ (RamblinFan)

“Ben Skowronek has gone from the seventh-round wide receiver who was a surprise participant in the Rams’ Super Bowl win last season to the most innovative member of McVay’s offense in 2022.”