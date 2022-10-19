Random Ramsdom: Rams cut ties with Takk McKinley

Takkarist McKinley: Done with the Rams (CBSSports)

“Los Angeles signed McKinley to their active roster from the Titans’ practice squad in September, but he’ll now search elsewhere for snaps after he was released Tuesday. Across the Rams’ last four contests, the 26-year-old linebacker totaled 16 defensive snaps and just one tackle in that stretch.”

Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams (SportsIllustrated)

“If we would have lost the Super Bowl, I probably would’ve went back,” Miller said. “We won, and you just gotta assess the teams and [the Bills] had built up the team before me. They had already signed DaQuan Jones, and they had signed Jordan Phillips before I had even got here. And Tim Settle had signed. They already had Ed Oliver and all of these guys, and Josh Allen.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay ‘Proud’ of O-Line Amidst ‘Unbelievable’ Injury Luck (SportsIllustrated)

“Entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles was already missing center Brian Allen, right guard Logan Bruss, replacement guard/center Coleman Shelton, left guard David Edwards and backup right guard Tremayne Anchrum, who was injured just two snaps into his first NFL start.”

No, Brian Burns’ Instagram story isn’t a cryptic sign he’s headed to the Rams (RamsWire)

“On Tuesday, Burns sent Rams fans into a frenzy when he posted a video of a ram on his Instagram story. Immediately, some fans took that as a sign that he’s headed to the Rams in a trade – because that’s how social media works.”

Rams sign OT Ty Nsekhe (RamsWire)

“The Rams signed veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe off the Colts’ practice squad to the active roster and in order to make room for him, they released edge rusher Takk McKinley, who was signed last month.”