Predicting the Rams’ schedule after the bye week

The Los Angeles Rams enter the bye week at 3-3 with a difficult schedule ahead. Among the quarterbacks that they’ll face in the second half of the season are Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, and Derek Carr.

The Rams are in second place in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers and haven’t looked comfortable in the first six weeks. Can they figure it out in the second half of the season. Here’s my win-loss predictions following the bye.

Week 8 - vs. San Francisco 49ers

This might be a must-win game for the Rams if they want to win the NFC West. The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs this week. San Francisco could be coming in to Week 8 with a 3-4 record. If the Rams were to win and the send the 49ers to 3-5, it would nearly put a nail in their 2022 season.

However, the Rams haven’t won against the 49ers in the regular season since 2018. The 49ers are currently dealing with injuries, but should get those players back by the time they play the Rams. This is still a matchup that I don’t like.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 20

Record: 3-4

Week 9 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following the loss the the 49ers, the Rams will head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. This should be a great game and will be a rematch of the divisional playoff game last January.

Since Brady has taken over, the Rams haven’t lost to the Buccaneers and they’re dealing with injuries this season. Like the 49ers against the Rams, this is just a team that Los Angeles matches up well against.

Prediction: Rams 27, Bucs 19

Record: 4-4

Week 10 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are in complete shambles and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get much better. Kliff Kingsbury might be lucky to make it through the season as the head coach. Kyler Murray and the offense has struggled. While DeAndre Hopkins will return, they just lost Hollywood Brown for the season.

The Rams have dominated the Cardinals under Sean McVay and that likely won’t change in Week 10 when the Cardinals typically start to spiral anyway. The Rams get back above .500.

Prediction: Rams 30, Cardinals 13

Record: 5-4

Week 11 - @ New Orleans Saints

At this point in the season, would the Rams have Odell Beckham Jr. back in the building? The Saints defense is good and traveling to New Orleans is never easy. However, this isn't the same Saints team that gave Mcvay and co. problems early in his Rams tenure.

It’s uncertain who will be starting at quarterback for the Saints at this point in the season. Hopefully the Rams are starting to get healthy and find their stride.

Prediction: Rams 20, Saints 16

Record: 6-4

Week 12 - @ Kansas City Chiefs

This will be the first time that these two teams have met since their 54-51 shootout in the 2018 season. The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the AFC and that will likely still be the case in Week 12.

This will be a good barometer for the Rams to see where they’re at among the contenders. I could easily see them winning this game. However, with the game in Kansas City, the Chiefs get the win.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Rams 20

Record: 6-5

Week 13 - vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are currently 3-3 and right in the mix when it comes to the NFC West. They’re being severely overlooked. Geno Smith is playing the best of his career to date and like a top-5 quarterback.

The question is, does that continue into Week 13? The defense has also been questionable this year. The Rams should be able to win at home.

Prediction: Rams 34, Seahawks 24

Record: 7-5

Week 14 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders currently sit at 1-4. At this point in the season, will the Raiders be out of it and in complete disarray? We should get a good matchup between Davonte Adams and Jalen Ramsey.

Both teams have connections in Los Angeles which should make this a great atmosphere. I expect the Rams to come out with a win.

Prediction: Rams 24, Raiders 23

Record: 8-5

Week 15 - @ Green Bay Packers

The Rams somehow manage to consistently draw the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in later November/December. They played Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2020 and again went to Lambeau last year.

While the Packers aren’t playing well right now, I do expect them to figure it out by Week 15. If this game was after the bye, I might give the Rams the win. In Week 15, it’s tough.

Prediction: Packers 27, Rams 17

Record: 8-6

Week 16 - vs. Denver Broncos

Like the Packers, it’s hard to know what the Broncos will look like late in the season. Through six weeks, it hasn’t looked good as the Broncos sit at 2-4. However, does that improve as the season goes on?

Similarly to the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos also have a defense that is more than capable of taking over and single-handedly winning a game. While I think that the Rams can win this game, it’s going to depend on how the offensive line is playing at this point in the season.

Prediction: Broncos 20, Rams 13

Record: 8-7

Week 17 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Rams and Chargers will play at SoFi for the first time in the regular season. Sitting at 8-7, the Rams will have their back up against the wall as their fighting for a potential playoff spot. The NFC West will likely still be up for grabs at this point as well.

This will be a very interesting matchup as it will be McVay and Brandon Staley going up against each other in an actual game rather than practice as they did so many times in 2020. McVay comes out on top.

Prediction: Rams 34, Chargers 30

Record: 9-7

Week 18 - @ Seattle Seahawks

It’s not that far out of reach to think that this game could determine the NFC West. Both of these teams could enter the week at 9-7 with a win sending one of them to the playoffs as the fourth seed in the NFC.

This would be very reminiscent to 2010 when the Rams went into Week 17 needing a win to make the playoffs with the Seahawks marching out Charlie Whitehurst at quarterback. The Seahawks won that matchup, but I think the Rams complete the season sweep here.

Prediction: Rams 30, Seahawks 17

Record: 10-7