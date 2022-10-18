Rams sign OT that was on their roster back in 2012

The Los Angeles Rams are working to rebuild the depth on the offensive line after suffering yet another major injury to that position group - losing Joe Noteboom for the season due to a ruptured Achilles.

The Rams have signed veteran OT Ty Nsekhe off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. It’s a reunion of sorts - Nsekhe was on the roster for the then-St. Louis Rams between 2012 and 2013.

At 36 years old, Nsekhe has been around the NFL for some time. He’s appeared in 93 games and started 17 - his last start came in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills.

With AJ Jackson shifting back to his natural position at LT, and Bobby Evans still penciled in at LG, Nsekhe joins rookie seventh round selection AJ Arcuri at the next man up for either tackle position. Evans probably becomes the swing tackle if/once David Edwards returns from injury and steps back into the starting lineup at one of the guard slots.

The Rams are probably not done looking for reinforcements along the offensive line, and the signing of Nsekhe likely represents more of a stop-gap solution than a season-long fix.