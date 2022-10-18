4 players Rams should trade for during the bye week

The Los Angeles Rams have entered the bye week at 3-3, giving them time to self-reflect. This time away will give Les Snead and Sean McVay time to discuss potential needs before the November 1st trade deadline. With the deadline just two weeks away, the Rams can work the phones and hopefully bring a player in before they play the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win game in two weeks. Here are four teams that the Rams should call during the bye week.

1. EDGE Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers

On Monday evening, Brian Burns posted some interesting things on his Instagram story. Read the tea leaves how you will.

Brian Burns IG story… pic.twitter.com/8nDGpC5uym — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) October 18, 2022

While the Rams could use an offensive linemen, an edge rusher that allows them to rush four is going to be an even bigger boost. It would allow Raheem Morris and the Rams defense to do some of the similar things that they did in the postseason.

This season, Burns ranks eighth in quarterback pressures with 25 according to Pro Football Focus. That’s more than all of the Rams’ pass rushers this season combined. Only Aaron Donald comes close to that with 24.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Panthers might be unwilling to trade someone like Burns. However, that could be information purposely released to increase the price.

We’ll see what happens over the coming weeks, but there’s no question that the Rams could use a player of Burns’ caliber.

2. EDGE Josh Uche/iOL Isaiah Wynn - New England Patriots

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams met with Josh Uche from Michigan at the Senior Bowl. Clearly there has been interest here in the past. This is similar to how the Rams had interest in Austin Corbett in the draft prior to trading for him from the Cleveland Browns.

Uche has fallen out of favor a little bit with the Patriots as Deatrich Wise Jr. comes on. Uche has dealt with an injury, but he’s still only played in 83 snaps this season. Bill Belichick is always open to getting an asset for a player that he can replace.

Trading for Uche likely wouldn’t be as expensive as someone like Burns. Uche has 10 pressures this season which is more than Leonard Floyd.

On the offensive side, Isaiah Wynn hasn’t played well in New England as a former first-round pick. He’s allowed a team-high 13 pressures. However, teams don’t trade away good offensive linemen. The Rams would need to trade for Wynn in hopes that a change of scenery, system, and coaching could get him to playing at his potential - similar to Corbett in 2019.

He has multiple years of starting experience at left tackle and has played other spots on the line. Wynn is set to hit free agency. Rams could trade for a 27-year old offensive linemen and potentially bring him back next year.

3. iOL Quinn Meinerz/EDGE Bradley Chubb - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are currently leaning on Latavious Murray in the run game. They’re certainly a team that should be interested in Cam Akers to pair with Melvin Gordon as Javontae Williams is out for the season.

If the Rams were to trade Akers and a draft pick to the Broncos, is Quinn Meinerz someone that they could potentially get back?

Meinerz started just nine games last year and was drafted with the previous head coach in mind. He’s played in and started two games this year while also dealing with injury. Trading for Meinerz might be a long shot. However, at 2-4, the Broncos might be desperate for a move. They also only have five draft picks next year after the Russell Wilson trade.

If they lose tonight I suspect they're trading Chubb, which makes things easier. https://t.co/ySO6vcPkDu — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 18, 2022

Bradley Chubb might be a little more manageable to get in a trade scenario. Chubb is a player who has dealt with injuries in the past. With Baron Browning coming on a pass rusher and Randy Gregory set to return, Denver could look to move Chubb. Chubb has 21 pressures this season and is in the final year of his contract.

Melvin Gordon could also be in consideration as a trade target from the Broncos. Since being out-snapped by Murray on Monday Night, he’s liked a lot of tweets suggesting that the Broncos should trade him.

Melvin Gordon’s ‘liked’ tweets are… not ideal. pic.twitter.com/XgiwdA4bOC — Graham Tiedtke (@GrahamTiedtkePO) October 18, 2022

4. RB D’Ernest Johnson - Cleveland Browns

There’s been some talk among Rams fans wanting Kareem Hunt. However, what if we’re looking at the wrong Browns running back here? Johnson had a breakout campaign as a role player last year, finishing with 534 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, among running backs with at least 100 carries, he finished seventh in rush yards over expected last season and tied for third in EPA per rush.

The Rams will get Kyren Williams back, but Johnson would give the Rams some depth and a third weapon in the run-game. He could provide the spark that the Rams need. Johnson is in the final year of his contract and likely wouldn’t be expensive.