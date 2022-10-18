Random Ramsdom: Where will Cam Akers find a ‘fresh start’?

Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: ‘There’s probably a move that will be made’ (NFL.com)

“As of right now, I think the best option for all parties I think would be to explore if there’s a good situation for him with another team,” McVay told reports during a Monday news conference. “If that doesn’t come to fruition, I would never say that him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able utilize him and him being the best player he’s capable of is off the table, I would never speak in absolutes like that.”

“We really the flyest team in the league!” | Rams LB Ernest Jones Mic’d Up vs. Panthers (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was mic’d up against the Carolina Panthers. Listen in to what he had to say during the game.”

Rams expect Van Jefferson, 4 others to return in Week 8 (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the Rams plan to have Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Cobie Durant and Bobby Brown all back after the Week 7 bye, just in time for their next game against the 49ers on Oct. 30.”

Rams Week 6 snap counts: Greg Gaines’ role shrinks due to injury vs. Panthers (RamsWire)

“People raved about the Los Angeles Rams’ depth before the season began, particularly at wide receiver and in the secondary. That depth has been tested at several positions due to injury, leading to more opportunities for backups.”