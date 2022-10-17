The Los Angeles Rams exodus of players due to injury continues to pile up. Joe Noteboom was the latest casualty Sunday afternoon. Sean McVay confirmed that Noteboom will have surgery to repair a torn achilles.

Sean McVay says starting LT Joe Noteboom (ruptured Achilles) will have surgery and is out for the year.



McVay says team is exploring all possibilities in terms of next steps. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 17, 2022

Other players dinged up in the win over Carolina included Grant Haley. Haley suffered a Grade 2 ACL sprain.

Rams DB Grant Haley has a Grade 2 ACL sprain in his knee, Sean McVay says. He's out 4-6 weeks, likely headed to IR. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 17, 2022

Greg Gaines played on Sunday, but is dealing with a shoulder injury. Marquise Copeland got the start in correspondence.

Greg Gaines had soreness in his shoulder yesterday, and that's why the Rams' fastest player only got 12 snaps, Sean McVay says. He thinks Marquise Copeland filled in solidly. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 17, 2022

Even though LA continues to deal with injuries each game at an unprecedented rate, the bye week comes at an ideal time for the defending champions. Sean McVay believes the Rams will have 5 players back from injury for Week 8 vs. San Francisco.

Brian Allen, the team’s starting center, has been out since post-Week 1 after having a minor knee procedure. He was expected to miss 2-4 weeks, but missed 5 games.

Sean McVay said he expects C Brian Allen, WR Van Jefferson, DB Troy Hill, DB Cobie Durant and DL Bobby Brown to be back after the bye week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 17, 2022

Van Jefferson, the team’s #3 wide receiver, who has missed all of the 2022 season so far will make his season debut.

Feel like we all forgot Van Jefferson caught 50 passes last season after the Rams signed a (supposedly) shiny object in Allen Robinson https://t.co/4VwsbwGYEs — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 17, 2022

Cobie Durant, the LA Rams rookie cornerback, will return from a four game absence. Durant played in Week 2 and was an immediate impact.

LA Rams Rookie DB X SC State Alum Cobie Durant Gets His 1st NFL Regular Season Interception‼️ @SCState_Fb @One4_era #LightOnNFL pic.twitter.com/RiDr6cpxz4 — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 18, 2022

Troy Hill is also expected to return in Week 8. The Rams lost him in Week versus Atlanta to a groin injury.

Bobby Brown III, the 2021 fourth round defensive tackle is poised to make his NFL debut. Brown was suspended for PEDs and also suffered a high ankle sprain in preseason. His return should help strengthen the defensive line and provide A’Shawn Robinson an occasional breather.

#Rams rookie DT Bobby Brown going to end up being a solid pro, IMO - tons of tools/ability and upside to his game... Nice rep here vs C



The midround DTs - Odighizuwa, Brown, Shelvin, TJ Slaton, Graham, etc - look out for this crew! pic.twitter.com/HO6taCChlc — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 22, 2021

There could be more Rams close to a return after the Bye Week. Kyren Williams, Travin Howard, and Daniel Hardy are working back from their respective injuries.