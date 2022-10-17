 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Report: Rams bye week comes at right time

Noteboom latest OL casualty, Rams expect 4 starters back after bye

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams exodus of players due to injury continues to pile up. Joe Noteboom was the latest casualty Sunday afternoon. Sean McVay confirmed that Noteboom will have surgery to repair a torn achilles.

Other players dinged up in the win over Carolina included Grant Haley. Haley suffered a Grade 2 ACL sprain.

Greg Gaines played on Sunday, but is dealing with a shoulder injury. Marquise Copeland got the start in correspondence.

Even though LA continues to deal with injuries each game at an unprecedented rate, the bye week comes at an ideal time for the defending champions. Sean McVay believes the Rams will have 5 players back from injury for Week 8 vs. San Francisco.

Brian Allen, the team’s starting center, has been out since post-Week 1 after having a minor knee procedure. He was expected to miss 2-4 weeks, but missed 5 games.

Van Jefferson, the team’s #3 wide receiver, who has missed all of the 2022 season so far will make his season debut.

Cobie Durant, the LA Rams rookie cornerback, will return from a four game absence. Durant played in Week 2 and was an immediate impact.

Troy Hill is also expected to return in Week 8. The Rams lost him in Week versus Atlanta to a groin injury.

Bobby Brown III, the 2021 fourth round defensive tackle is poised to make his NFL debut. Brown was suspended for PEDs and also suffered a high ankle sprain in preseason. His return should help strengthen the defensive line and provide A’Shawn Robinson an occasional breather.

There could be more Rams close to a return after the Bye Week. Kyren Williams, Travin Howard, and Daniel Hardy are working back from their respective injuries.

