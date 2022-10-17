Rams expect to get these 5 players back after bye week

The Los Angeles Rams have been dealt more than their fair share of injuries so far during the 2022 season, especially along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Fortunately for LA, help is on the way.

Five players are expected to return after the team’s Week 7 bye, according to head coach Sean McVay:

Sean McVay says the Rams expect to have 5 players back from injury/other stuff after the bye: C Brian Allen, WR Van Jefferson, CB Troy Hill, CB Cobie Durant and DL Bobby Brown. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 17, 2022

Brian Allen, C

The veteran immediately slots back in as the starting center. Jeremiah Kolone has filled in since Coleman Shelton’s injury, but the Rams are desperate for an upgrade at this position.

Allen provides both physical improvement as well as mental, helping quarterback Matthew Stafford make adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

Van Jefferson, WR

LA has sorely missed Jefferson’s presence, especially as a vertical threat in the passing game. Allen Robinson’s slow start to his Rams career also compounded the issue.

Jefferson’s return should help the offense in a big way.

Troy Hill, CB

Hill played well in his limited time before suffering an injury, including an impressive interception on Josh Allen in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Hill provides inside/outside versatility in the secondary as well as veteran leadership.

Cobie Durant, CB

Durant’s rookie counterpart Derion Kendrick has filled in admirably considering his draft slot in the sixth round. With that said, Durant is a more flexible player in the secondary - he can play either on the outside or in the slot. He also has the speed to hang with receivers down field.

The Rams are quickly going from short-handed in the secondary to having a lot of options.

Bobby Brown, DL (suspension)

Second-year defensive tackle Bobby Brown has flashed during his two preseason campaigns, but it remains to be seen if he’s ready for significant playing time in LA. A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines have played well next to Aaron Donald. Could Brown steal playing time away from either Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht, or Jonah Williams?