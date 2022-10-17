Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom for rest of season

The Los Angeles Rams continue to face injury after injury along the offensive line. LT Joe Noteboom is the latest to go down, and he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Sources: Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom tore his Achilles’ tendon on Sunday and will be out for the season. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 17, 2022

Second-year UDFA AJ Jackson, who has been starting at RG in place of Coleman Shelton/Logan Bruss/Tremayne Anchrum, will transition to LT full-time. Jackson played well in Noteboom’s absence Sunday afternoon, and he’s been one of the more consistent members of the offensive line so far in 2022.

Alaric Jackson and Brian Burns just hanging out, having a beer together here. Perhaps we could do this more in practice! pic.twitter.com/oR2LxShxYs — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 17, 2022

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team is headed for a bye and a week of rest. The Rams expect starting center Brian Allen to return in Week 7. It could be awhile before Coleman Shelton - who was placed on injured reserve just last week - is able to make his comeback.

The starting five for the foreseeable future figures to be:

LT - AJ Jackson

LG - Bobby Evans (David Edwards is on IR due to a head injury)

C - Brian Allen

RG - Oday Aboushi

RT - Rob Havenstein

Evans has struggled at times this season, and the Rams will likely replace him in the starting line up as early as possible. Aboushi was relatively OK against the Panthers, considering he was thrust into action with minimal practice reps. A more fair assessment of the veteran guard can be made once he’s received a week of practice reps ahead of making his first start as a Ram.

The new-look offensive line will face an aggressive San Francisco 49ers pass rush in their first game back from their bye - and it’ll be an important game in terms of NFC West standings.

Can LA take the division lead in Week 8, or will SF continue their recent domination of the Rams?