NFC West rival Cardinals trade for WR Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4 and at the bottom of the NFC West standings, but help is on the way for Kyler Murray and a struggling offense.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals have completed a trade with the Carolina Panthers for receiver Robbie Anderson. The terms of the trade have not yet been disclosed.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

The Rams just played the Panthers in Week 6, but they didn’t see much of Anderson. The veteran receiver played only 52% of Carolina’s offensive snaps without a single target.

Anderson was seen on the sidelines arguing on multiple occasions with the Panthers’ wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Interim head coach Steve Wilks seemingly instructed the disgruntled receiver to head to the locker room during the second half and prior to the conclusion of the game.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

Anderson accounted for just 206 yards in six games with the Panthers this season - 102 yards and his only touchdown came in Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns.

The timing of the trade makes sense for the Cardinals. DeAndre Hopkins will soon return from his six-game suspension. Starting receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who Arizona acquired via trade during this past spring’s NFL Draft, injured his foot this week and his availability in the short-term is in question.

Update: Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals fear that Brown’s foot injury is season ending. The veteran WR is still undergoing tests to confirm.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

While Greg Dortch was productive to start the year, his playing time has dwindled after the return of Rondale Moore from injury. Moore has caught 13 passes for 117 in the last two weeks for the Cardinals.

LA is set to host Arizona in Week 10 for their second meeting this year - the Rams won the Week 3 matchup 20-12. While both teams have struggled in the early going this season, the race for the NFC West crown is still tight and up for grabs.

The Cardinals still see a chance to compete in 2022, and they are set on giving Kyler Murray the necessary firepower to make that happen. A lot rides on the next several games for Arizona, and in many ways the future of head coach Kliff Kingsbury is contingent upon the success of the trade for Robbie Anderson.