Over the last two weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have been trending down, particularly the offensive play. Things started slow against the Carolina Panthers, but in the 3rd and 4th quarters, the Rams were able to build a 24-10 lead, allowing the defense to put the game on ice. The defense played extremely well, albeit against a third string quarterback. Who helped the offense dig out of an early hole? Which defensive lineman is beginning to not only be a part of rotation, but produce in the stat column? Here are players that saw their stock rise and five players that saw their stock drop…

Stock Up

1. Jalen Ramsey, CB

Maybe the Rams found their answer to pass rush… send #5! All kidding aside, Ramsey has been electric the last few weeks. The all pro corner made a vintage open field tackle on McCaffrey. Carolina didn’t both targeting Ramsey and the secondary downfield.

2. Darrell Henderson, RB

Henderson saw himself promoted to RB1 when news broke on Friday that Cam Akers would be inactive (personal reasons). Hendo didn’t fill up the box score, but he ran with a lot of toughness to help an offense still with a lot of kinks.

Darrell Henderson averaged 3 yards after contact per carry. 36 of his 43 came after contact. He also forced 2 missed tackles as well. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 17, 2022

3. WRs not named Cooper Kupp

The decision by Sean McVay to use more jet sweeps was his best move of the regular season. It allowed the Rams offense to stretch Carolina’s horizontally. Though the Rams didn’t get the deep shots they wanted, they were able to get in more manageable 2nd down scenarios.

Allen Robinson had his best game as a Ram and showcased his vertical ability. Brandon Powell continues to be a fast twitch gadget player in the run and screen game. Ben Skowronek filled in the gaps with catches over the middle and secured his first (rushing) touchdown. The one target he didn’t catch was controversial as his facemask was grabbed at the line of scrimmage.

Notable PFF grades from @RamsNFL third win of the season.



Allen Robinson 83.6*

Ernest Jones 83.6

Aaron Donald 82.7

Jalen Ramsey 80.2

Matthew Stafford 75.2

A'Shawn Robinson 73.7*

Taylor Rapp 73.1*

--

Alaric Jackson 86.1^ (pass blocking)



*season-high

^career-high pic.twitter.com/8DB2EVQlsh — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) October 17, 2022

4. Alaric Jackson, OT

The Rams lost another offensive lineman to injury. But fortunately, Alaric Jackson has experience at LT from his days with Iowa. The former Hawkeye kept Stafford clean when he switched over to the blind side.

5. Marquise Copeland, DL

From what I saw, Copeland was getting the predominant snaps in first and second down scenarios. Gaines would then rotate in on passing situations. But Copeland also got his - recording a first quarter sack.

DT Marquise Copeland with a sack for the #Rams. He got the start today — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 16, 2022

Stock Down

1. Cam Akers, RB

Obviously, Cam Akers was not a part of the team on Sunday after Friday’s headline. Rumors furthered over the weekend with McVay and Snead confirming that they are shopping the third-year running back.

2. Joe Noteboom, OT

Joe Noteboom got called for a holding call in the first half and then he was carted off with an Achilles injury. Noteboom has an injury history with his knee (MCL and ACL), and Achilles won’t help the situation.

Sean McVay is worried Joe Noteboom suffered an Achilles injury, which would be bad



It's hard to believe how many injuries the Rams have had on the O-line – and in general https://t.co/WoABHL6PgY — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 16, 2022

3. Tyler Higbee, TE

The Rams tight-end was a non factor Sunday. He only caught one pass (two targets) for seven yards.

4. Matthew Stafford, QB

Stafford doesn’t deserve the blame for the offense’s poor performance this year, but he hasn’t helped it in crunch situations. In three straight games he has given the defense a score. He has to take better care of the football when throwing. Both the SF pick six and CAR pick six were bad decisions with no pressure.

5. Malcolm Brown, RB

Malcolm Brown is only a backup, but he wasn’t efficient in his role, carrying seven times for 15 yards. In my eyes, Brown is just a goalline option. Kyren Williams is likely to take over RB2 duties when he is healthy for Week 8.