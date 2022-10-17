Random Ramsdom: Will Rams look for outside replacement for Noteboom?

Sean McVay fears Joe Noteboom has an Achilles injury (RamsWire)

“McVay told reporters it “might be an Achilles,” which is always a crushing injury if the tendon is indeed torn. That would sideline Noteboom indefinitely, leaving the Rams without their left tackle for the foreseeable future.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson II and Nick Scott react to Rams’ 24-10 win over Panthers (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Nick Scott each held postgame press conferences following the team’s 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Robinson’s overall performance, the play that set the tone for the Rams defense, and more.”

Allen Robinson may have turned a corner in the Rams offense Sunday (RamsWire)

“This touchdown grab is the sort of play the Rams signed A-Rob to make. He’s a big receiver with a wide catch radius, something the Rams haven’t necessarily had at wideout in recent years. He’s able to elevate over the defender and make a twisting grab for six, giving Matthew Stafford plenty of room for error.”

Rams’ Matthew Stafford: Shakes off mistake against Carolina (CBSSports)

“The veteran quarterback struggled early once again and threw a pick-six to Donte Jackson that resulted in the Rams heading into halftime down 10-7. Stafford turned things around in the second half however, eliminating further miscues and guiding Los Angeles to 17 unanswered points. He’s committed at least one turnover in all but one game so far this season, but Stafford seems to be righting his ship and will get the Rams’ bye week to prepare ahead of a Week 8 clash with the 49ers.”

Highlights: Rams’ top plays from Week 6 win vs. Carolina Panthers | Ben Skowronek touchdown, Jalen Ramsey sack & more (TheRams.com)

“Watch all of the Los Angeles Rams’ top plays from their Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL regular season.”