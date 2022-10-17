Chargers-Broncos Monday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

The NFL season is flying by, as we prepare to close Week 6 with the 4.5-point favorite Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It’s a matchup of preseason Super Bowl favorites, with the teams heading in opposite directions at this point in the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under currently sits at 45.5-points. The Chargers are likely good for more than half of that total; they’ve scored at least 30 points during their current two game win streak. Over the course of the 2022 campaign, they’ve averaged 24-points per game.

Unfortunately for Denver fans, putting points on the board has been a rarity for the Broncos, who entered Week 6 31st in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

With that being said, the Russell Wilson led Broncos have been consistent at hitting the under, with a mark of 1-4 for their over/under season total. They boast the same 1-4 record against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread in four of their five games this season, and have gone 3-2 on the over. L.A. will look to close the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs, while increasing their distance from the Broncos in the AFC West, all in one game.

Final Score: Chargers 28-14