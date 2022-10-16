NFC West standings: Rams get back into three-way tie for first place

The Los Angeles Rams are in first place. Sort of.

The Rams beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 on Sunday, improving to 3-3 on the season after losing the previous two games. L.A. moved back into a first place tie in the NFC West by beating the Panthers, as the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day, 28-14.

The 49ers are now 3-3, as are the Seattle Seahawks after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. The Cardinals are alone in last place in the NFC West at 2-4.

The Rams now have a bye week, followed by a rematch with San Francisco. If L.A. wins their next game, they’ll be 2-1 in the division with a head-to-head tie against the 49ers. San Francisco’s next game is at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks have a road date at SoFi with the L.A. Chargers in Week 7. So both of those teams could be underdogs in Week 7 and potentially 3-4 by next week.

The Cardinals are hosting the Saints next week.

NFC West

3-3 San Francisco 49ers

3-3 Los Angeles Rams

3-3 Seattle Seahawks

2-4 Arizona Cardinals