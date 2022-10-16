Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: 4th quarter game thread

The Rams are ahead 17-10 after the third quarter.

LA’s offense started the third quarter with the ball, but once again looked out of sync and unprepared. The Rams would punt the ball back to Carolina.

The Rams defense made another stop, forced Carolina to punt, and continued to keep the Rams in the game.

Still trailing 10-7 with over 11 minutes left in the third quarter, the Rams received Carolina’s punt, and responded nicely by putting together a productive drive. Allen Robinson made a great catch and Matthew Stafford spread the ball around to various receivers including Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell. The Rams wouldn’t get a touchdown, but Matt Gay would kick a field goal to knot the game up 10-10.

The Panthers received the ensuing kickoff and responded by going three and out, and punted the ball back to the Rams with about three minutes remaining in the third.

On the next Rams possession, Ben Skowronek would score a rushing touchdown, to give the the, a lead of 17-10.

The Rams go to the 4th Quarter with a lead and chance to be 3-3.

