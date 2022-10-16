Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: 3rd quarter game thread

The Rams are still trailing Carolina but now by a score of 10-7.

The Rams drive to start the second quarter didn’t go very well as the offense once again did next to nothing, and to add insult to injury, Joe Noteboom would get hurt and be carted off the field. The Rams had to punt while still trailing 3-0.

LA’s defense would force Carolina to a 4th down and set up Johnny Hekker (former Rams great and Super Bowl champion) to again punt it back to the Rams.

On their next series, the Rams would finally put together a nice drive. Matthew Stafford would almost throw a pick, but offsetting penalties would nullify that. On 3rd and 15, Darrell Henderson, who started this game, rushed for 15 yards and a first down.

An Allen Robinson reception would cap off the drive for Rams and be their first touchdown of the game! The Rams led 7-3.

The Rams would again get the ball this quarter with over 2 minutes remaining. Sadly, Stafford would throw a pick six and Carolina would take the lead 10-7.

The score would say 10-7 and the Rams will receive the kickoff to start the 3rd quarter.

