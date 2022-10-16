Coming off of their second consecutive loss, the Los Angeles Rams looked to get back in the win column against a Carolina team fresh off firing their head coach Matt Rhule.

Final score: Rams 24, Panthers 10

The Panthers got the ball first, and had a solid drive down the field to start the ball game. The L.A. defense would hold, forcing Carolina to settle for 3 points on a field goal to get the scoring started.

Both teams would trade punts back and forth, as neither offense could get any sort of rhythm going. Then, the Rams would finally get some movement offensively, as Kupp and Stafford basically marched L.A. down the field themselves.

Then, L.A. would make the most of their drive, as Stafford connected with Allen Robinson to give the Rams a 7-3 lead late in the first half.

The Rams defense would then force a punt, but then disaster struck. Right before the end of the 2 minute warning, Matthew Stafford would throw an interception to Dante Jackson that would get returned for a Panthers touchdown, making the score 10-7 Carolina leading with 1:58 left in the 2nd quarter.

The offense would not do anything once they got the ball back, as another 3 and out would ensue. The Panthers would kneel out the clock, and take their 10-7 lead into the break.

Both teams would come out of the half with a couple of punts, and then the Rams would have a nice drive down the field that would stall inside the 5-yard line, forcing L.A. to settle for a Matt Gay field goal to knot the game up at 10-10 with 4:37 left in the 3rd quarter.

After forcing another Panthers punt, the Rams would put together another impressive drive, except this time they would turn it into a touchdown. Do-it-all man Ben Skowronek got to score the first touchdown of his career on a carry for the 2nd year man.

The Los Angeles defense would continue their dominance, forcing yet another Johnny Hekker (he’s on the other team now) punt. And once again, the Rams would march down the field and turn it into their 3rd touchdown of the game, as Darrell Henderson punched one in to increase the L.A. lead to 24-10 in the final frame.

Carolina would get a splash play from star running back Christian McCaffrey, putting them into the redzone for the first time all game. However, the defense would hold strong, as Nick Scott would get an interception to keep the Panthers out of the endzone, and ending any hopes of a comeback for the road team.