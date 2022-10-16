Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: 2nd quarter game thread

The Rams are trailing the Panthers by a score of 3-0 after the first quarter.

The first quarter began with a Panthers offensive possession. Their first drive seemed to heavily feature Christian McCaffrey, could he be trying out for the Rams? After several McCaffrey rushes and catches, the Rams defense held the Panthers to a field goal, but the Panthers would still score the first points of the game to take a 3-0 lead.

The Rams first drive of the day didn’t really get going and the Rams would punt the ball back to the Carolina.

On the third drive of the game the Rams defense forced Carolina to punt on 4th and 8. The second quarter will start with a Rams possession and them looking to score their first points of the game!

