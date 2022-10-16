Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6: Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will take on the Carolina Panthers (1-4) at 1:05pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Rams at -10 points and the point total at 42. Here’s our How to Watch guide!

Sean McVay and the Rams are 2-3 for the first time since he’s been their head coach. Carolina, at 1-4, fired their head coach last week. It’s almost guaranteed that both franchises have not started the season off as well as they would’ve hoped.

L.A. is hoping to have something to feel good about going into their Bye Week, and Carolina is hoping to salvage what could be a lost season. Matthew Stafford vs. P.J. Walker and Aaron Donald vs. Christian McCaffrey should be some of the game narratives to look forward to!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times