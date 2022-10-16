NFL Week 6: Morning games thread

The Los Angeles Rams face the Carolina Panthers at 1:05 PM PT. Here are the games you can talk about prior to then with other TSTers.

10 AM slot

3-2 Ravens at 4-1 Giants

3-2 Bucs at 1-4 Steelers

3-2 49ers at 2-3 Falcons

2-3 Patriots at 2-3 Browns

3-2 Jets at 3-2 Packers

2-3 Jaguars at 2-2-1 Colts

4-1 Vikings at 3-2 Dolphins

2-3 Bengals at 2-3 Saints