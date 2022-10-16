Cam Akers and Sean McVay have ‘philosophical differences’

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been ruled out for Week 6 due to what head coach Sean McVay described as “personal reasons” on Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shined some more light on the situation on Sunday morning. According to Rapoport, this has to do with ‘philosophical differences” between the Rams running back and head coach.

Out today due to personal reasons, it’s very possible #Rams RB Cam Akers has played his last down for the team. They are expected to field trade calls for their former starter.



My story on what’s next in an odd situation: https://t.co/cZj4VUWuY5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Rapoport said on Sunday morning:

“Sources say Akers, who is out today due to what was described as personal reasons, has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay. The coach has left Akers’ future open, and sources say the third-year pro could be on the way out...The communication between Akers and McVay has remained cordial, and Akers has caused no problems inside the locker room. But questions about his role, where he belongs and his place in the pecking order of running backs have persisted...The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value...Talent-wise, there is no question with Akers. His athleticism numbers are better now than before his Achilles injury.”

As described by Rapoport, it sounds like McVay and Akers have a philosophical difference when it comes to Akers’ role and his spot on the depth chart. While Akers has mostly dominated the carries in the run game, Henderson has played more in the passing game, and has out-snapped Akers 195-111 this season.

Since returning from his achilles injury, Akers has averaged just over 2.5 yards per carry and his three yards per carry this season ranks last in the NFL. He also hasn’t shown improvement in pass protection. Henderson meanwhile has averaged a full yard per carry more than Akers and hasn’t allowed a single pressure.

Akers started the season behind Henderson on the depth chart. He got just three carries in the team’s loss against the Buffalo Bills. Afterwards McVay said that they needed to see “more urgency” from Akers. The situation seems to have spiraled downwards from there.

When it comes to Akers’ future on the Rams, on Friday, McVay declined to say whether or not he thinks Akers will be apart of the team in the future. According to Rapoport, “There is always a chance, a source cautions, that Akers snaps back in and he figures it out with McVay.”

However, at this point a trade seems like the most likely scenario. With Akers out, the Rams will roll with Henderson on Sunday against the Panthers.