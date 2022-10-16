Random Ramsdom: Rams reportedly interested in Christian McCaffrey

LA Rams rumors over trading for RB Christian McCaffrey heat up (RamblinFan)

“The debate rages on among LA Rams fans as to how the team needs to act to salvage their 2022 NFL season. Do the LA Rams need to fix their running back situation first? Or do the LA Rams need to fix their offensive line first? And so it goes, with the need to express our opinions dwarfing our interest in understanding the real cause of the problems.”

3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Panthers (TheRams.com)

“The Rams host the Panthers at SoFi Stadium in Week 6, looking to get back on the winning track before their Week 7 bye. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”

Rams Prepared For ‘Different’ Challenge in Panthers QB P.J. Walker (SportsIllustrated)

“Walker made his NFL debut in Oct. 2020 against the Atlanta Falcons, led by then-interim coach Raheem Morris, who now holds the title of Rams defensive coordinator. Thus, while Walker has appeared in just 10 games and thrown a total of 128 passes, Morris has a solid feel for what the 5-11, 210-pounder brings to the table.”

Rams promote OL Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers from practice squad (RamsWire)

“They temporarily elevated Chandler Brewer and Ronnie Rivers, giving the team some added depth along the offensive line and in the backfield. Coleman Shelton and Brian Allen remain out with injuries, so Brewer is another body in that group.”