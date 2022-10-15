Random Ramsdom: Will Cam Akers be traded?

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers (NFL.com)

“McVay declined to expound on the reason for Akers’ absence other than to say the club is “working through some things” with the running back. He was listed as a DNP on Thursday with a personal issue.”

Rams vs. Carolina Panthers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction (LATimes)

“After scoring only one touchdown in the last nine quarters, the Rams are searching for a breakthrough performance. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 12 times in the last two games, including five in Sunday’s 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.”

Jalen Ramsey: First career sack “a long time coming” (TheRams.com)

“It was cool, it was fun,” said Ramsey, who was as surprised as some of his teammates and coaches were. “I had every other statistic basically besides a sack, so it’s been a long time coming.”

Rams hope Tutu Atwell’s big play in Week 5 is first of more to come (TheRams.com)

“It was awesome, man. I was already ready on ‘go,’” Atwell said Thursday. “I visualized the play already before it was called, so I was ready. When they called it, I was kind of excited, and when we said ‘hike,’ I just took off.”

Rams injury report: Donald, Kupp and Higbee questionable vs. Panthers (RamsWire)

“Kupp and Donald both have foot injuries and both of them have said they expect to play. Higbee is as tough as they come, but he’s battling an ankle issue. Like Donald and Kupp, Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Higbee to play.”