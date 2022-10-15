Rams Fantasy Update: Darrell Henderson is a RB2 or better this week

As you know by now the Los Angeles Rams will not be activating Cam Akers this Sunday against the Panthers. This seemingly locks Darrell Henderson into the RB1 role. Malcolm Brown is still on the roster and he might vulture some touchdowns, but Henderson will be doing the work, he will be getting the work, and he should be started on most fantasy rosters.

Here is where the Rams backfield can go from here.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I went back and looked at some of Henderson’s stats last season. The same season that Cam Akers tore his Achilles. Believe it or not I don’t have an analytics team, so I am doing the best I can with what I have. Please feel free to fact check me. No offense taken.

Looking at Darrell Henderson’s 2021-2022 regular season stats, here’s some numbers that stood out to me. He played 12 games (in the regular season). He had at least one target in 11 of those games (he had 2+ targets in eight). He had nine games with at least 10 carries. In eight of those games (where he had 10+ carries) he had over 50 rushing yards. He had eight total combined touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl against Cincinnati he had three receptions for 43 yards and I don’t remember that game well (I was having too much fun and crippling anxiety), but I remember Henderson being a reason they won that game.

Earlier this week I wrote a fantasy article, in that article I wrote about not starting Darrell Henderson unless you were desperate. I called for Cam Akers scoring a touchdown! Things change fast in life and the NFL.

Unless we are a coach in the NFL, and even then, there isn’t a great way for us to know which running backs on which teams will get the work and when, but for this week, I think we do know which running back the Rams are going to have to lean on.

I predict Henderson getting at least 15 carries and a few targets. I predict he has at least 50 rushing yards and at least one touchdown. I don’t think this usage lasts forever. Henderson does seem to have a bit of an injury history (the Rams seem to know this), but this week against Carolina, start Darrell Henderson with confidence and let’s all hope the Rams can find a way to win this game on Sunday.