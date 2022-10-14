Random Ramsdom: How will the Rams respond to adversity?

Responding in the face of adversity | Rams Practice Recap Week 6 (TheRams.com)

“Watch clips from the Los Angeles Rams Week 6 practices as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.”

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Christian McCaffrey and Panthers offense, getting Rams offensive back on track (TheRams.com)

“Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Carolina’s offense, getting the Rams offense back on track, Donald lining up at the edge of the defensive line and more.”

Rams injury report: Kupp limited, Donald DNP on Thursday (RamsWire)

“On the second injury report Thursday, Donald was once again listed as DNP. Kupp’s status improved, practicing on a limited basis, so he seems to be improving. He also told reporters that the injury occurred in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, and that he plans to play this week.”

Matthew Stafford falling back on his process to help Rams offense improve (RamsWire)

“Matthew Stafford has taken a step back in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that he has given up on helping the Los Angeles Rams improve as the season wears on. He has plenty of experience playing the underdog from his time spent with the Detroit Lions, and even as the NFL’s incumbent Super Bowl champion quarterback, he seemed to feel right at home when talking to the media about what he is doing to get back on top in his comments to the press on Wednesday.”

Rams OT Joe Noteboom ‘Developing’ - But Is He Running Out of Time? (SportsIllustrated)

“Noteboom entered Los Angeles’ wildcard win over the Arizona Cardinals and played over half the snaps and proved enough to warrant a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week after while Whitworth continued his recovery. Noteboom more than held his own, and while he didn’t play after Whitworth returned, left the playoffs with much higher stock than when he started.”