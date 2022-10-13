Rams-Panthers, Week 6 TV schedule: Game won’t be televised in many places

According to the 506sports NFL coverage map this week, the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers game in Week 6 will be almost exclusively televised in two places: Los Angeles and Carolina.

With the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs getting coverage nationwide, most fans will also see the Baltimore Ravens play the New York Giants in the early slate, followed by the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in the late schedule.

The Rams-Panthers can be found in the green locations:

That means that if you’re in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Boston, Baltimore, or Jacksonville, you will also get Rams-Panthers.

Perhaps if this was Baker Mayfield and Carolina was doing well, this game would get more coverage. Especially if the Rams had won more of their games too. But the Panthers, fresh off of firing the head coach, are likely going to start P.J. Walker at quarterback. The Rams don’t have the high-powered offense of 2021 just yet either, so this game is getting less run on TV than some others. Of course, if you have other means of watching NFL games, this will not impact you.

One potential scheduling quirk this week is that if the Seattle Mariners win one of their next two games in the ALDS against the Houston Astros, the NFL will move Seahawks-Cardinals back an hour to 2:15 PT to not conflict with the baseball team’s important game. That game will of course have NFC West implications for the 2-3 Rams.