Fantasy predictions for Rams, Week 6: Tutu Atwell gets into the end zone

The Rams offense was bad last week. Worse than I had predicted. I still have Allen Robinson in a league, and both RBs listed below in others. I keep starting Matthew Stafford. At this point though, with the exception of Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee, none of these current Ram’s pieces can be counted on to deliver week in and week out.

If you find yourself in a fantasy league and you want to drop Stafford for Carson Wentz, I get it. You need to drop either Rams RB for a chance at Seattle’s Kenneth Walker (a division opponent!), yah no brainer, do it. At this point in the season, we have the data. Time to separate Fantasy and fandom…I’ll never be able to. Go Rams!

Players being looked at:

Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee.

QB Matthew Stafford

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 15

Week 6 Stat Prediction: 275 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Why: Stafford threw a touchdown last week! The Panthers have allowed at least one passing touchdown in each of their games so far. I think Stafford throws at least two touchdowns and keeps adding digits to his interception total. He’s thrown seven this year and last week he lost a fumble that Dallas returned for a touchdown. Sean McVay keeps sticking up for him. That same coach stood up for Jared Goff for a while too, we saw how that ended.

RB Darrell Henderson

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 39

Week 6 Stat Prediction: Five carries for 15 yards and four receptions for 30 yards.

Why: There’s not much to get excited about until we see it with Henderson. Hendo had four catches for 30 yards last week, he also didn’t have one single carry. He’s not really usable right now, though if you are truly desperate, he might be able to get you some receptions in PPR scoring.

RB Cam Akers

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 19

Week 6 Stat Prediction: 15 carries for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Why: Akers had 13 carries last week and gained less than 35 rushing yards by the end of the game. I am guessing he falls into the end zone in this one. The Panthers have allowed five rushing touchdowns this year and I am thinking that number goes to six before this game is over. Maybe the Rams O-line can get healthier and more cohesive after the bye week, if not, then it’s hard to see the Rams rushing attack getting any more reliable against what some consider the toughest schedule in the league.

WR Cooper Kupp

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 1

Week 6 Stat Prediction: Nine receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Why: 49. That’s the total amount of receptions that King Kupp has this season. He’s averaging just under 11 yards per catch. Kupp was looking a bit banged up as last Sunday’s game wore on, and if the Rams don’t take better care of him it could become a concern. Cooper Kupp has been hurt in the past. L.A. didn’t have him in the Super Bowl against New England, they didn’t have him against Green Bay in the Divisional Round of the 2020-2021 season. They lost both of those games, and they seemingly need Cooper Kupp to win (or even be competitive) now more than ever.

WR Allen Robinson

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 65

Week 6 Stat Prediction: Three receptions for 30 yards.

Why: Fool me once in fantasy and shame on you, fool me twice and shame on me, fool me three times and I think you have to be dropped from my fantasy roster (I highly doubt I am the first person to come up with that train of thought). Look at your waivers and try to find someone new. If you want to keep riding the Allen train because you think he turns it around, I hope you are right. Former Rams receivers Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods and Brandon Cooks all are having more productive fantasy seasons. Odell Beckam Jr. is greatly missed, if you have the room to stash Odell on a roster, I say do it. He should be talked about and rostered more and more as the season goes forward, unless he has a setback in his recovery.

Tutu Atwell

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 27

Week 6 Stat Prediction: Two receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Why: Chatarius Atwell is averaging 54 yards a catch this season. The only downside to that stat is that he’s only caught one ball. I am going out on a limb here. I think Tutu catches a long pass for the first touchdown of his career. Might be the only play he makes all game, might be his only touchdown of the year. The big hope is that Stafford and Tutu can become more consistent and more effective at stretching the field, we’ll see. In the meantime, Van Jefferson is greatly missed.

Tyler Higbee

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 6: 8

Week 6 Stat Prediction: Five catches for 60 yards.

Why: Higbee once again had a decent fantasy day last week with seven receptions (10 targets) and continues to be the only other reliable fantasy starter for the Rams behind Kupp. Though it would be nice to see Higbee catch a touchdown (or several).

Opposing Fantasy Starts: The Carolina offense has struggled but you are starting Christian McCaffrey. I would keep starting DJ Moore, I know his season’s been disappointing for most, but I think he’s immensely talented (same for McCaffrey). Robbie Anderson can always catch a deep pass for a score, but you never know when. I mentioned this earlier, P.J. Walker is quarterbacking this Panthers squad against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, so I personally don’t see Carolina having a great game. Though this same Rams team just lost to Cooper Rush (he threw for 102 yards and zero TDs last Sunday). Anything can happen.

Good luck this week!