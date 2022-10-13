Picks for every NFL game in Week 6: Rams in must win game against Panthers

The season keeps rolling along and we have already reached Week 6. Even with the bye weeks starting, there are a bunch of interesting matchups to bet on. Make sure to do so at Tallysight, where you can also get into the action in college football and the MLB playoffs.

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this week, following their 22-point loss at the hands of the surging San Francisco 49ers and a 1-4 start to the season. This sudden shift in the team has likely had an impact on the betting line, with the Los Angeles Rams now 10-point home favorites.

Things haven’t come easy for L.A. this season amid rampant injuries, especially on the offensive line. The Rams allowed five sacks and 11 hits on quarterback Matthew Stafford last week. Carolina hasn’t registered a ton of sacks so far but has generated pressure on 28.5 percent of their pass rushes.

Both teams struggle against the spread, combining for a 2-8 record. They aren’t much better against the over/under—which currently sits at 41 points—combining to go 3-7.

The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of their thrilling playoff game in the Divisional round last season. Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking, but according to DraftKings Sportsbook that won’t be enough; Buffalo is a 2.5-point road favorite.

There will be points galore, and the 54-point over/under (the highest over/under of the week) won’t be enough to contain Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City ranks first in the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns and the Bills are right behind them in second place, with 14 touchdowns through the air.

In a side note, start all of your Bills and Chiefs in fantasy.

The Philadelphia Eagles renew their NFC East rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys, in what has surprisingly become one of the most competitive divisions in the league. The Eagles will have a 6.5-point spread to cover in a game with a 42-point over/under.

It will be strength versus strength when the two teams kickoff on Sunday Night Football. Philly is led by an explosive offense, averaging 27 points per game, while the Dallas defense allows only 14.4 points per game. It should make for a compelling game! Everyone enjoy Week 6!