Commanders-Bears TNF: Who wins and final score prediction

Let's be honest, this Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears isn't the most anticipated game of the season. However, that doesn't mean you can't try to win some money on it!

You won’t confuse the Bears for an offensive juggernaut, averaging just over 17 points per game. However, there were some signs of life last week as Justin Fields had his best game of the year in a losing effort to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. He also had 47 rushing yards on the day.

The fact that he had no turnovers is a big deal; it was the first time this season he didn’t give the ball to the opposing team. In a game where Chicago is a 1-point home underdog, ball security will be critical.

Carson Wentz and the Commanders are no strangers to turnovers in their own right, with the quarterback already throwing six interceptions this year. Ron Rivera didn’t exactly have a ringing endorsement for Wentz, as Washington has lost four games in a row.

I don’t see many points being scored in this game. DraftKings Sportsbook agrees, giving the contest a 38-point over/under, the lowest of the week. Either way, it has to be better than last week’s Thursday night snoozer, right?

Final Score: Chicago Bears 20-16