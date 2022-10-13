Random Ramsdom: Will the Rams re-unite with OBJ?

Sean McVay: Rams haven’t made last offer to Odell Beckham Jr. (ESPN)

“LA knows where I wanted to be,” Beckham tweeted. “... but they didn’t offer me.... ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

Cooper Kupp leads NFL in receptions ahead of Rams’ Week 6 matchup vs. Panthers (RamsWire)

“The next most productive receiver in terms of raw catches this year has been Minnesota Vikings’ superstar Justin Jefferson, who bests Kupp in yardage but has recorded nine fewer receptions. At his current pace, Kupp could be expected to eclipse the 100-reception benchmark around Week 10, which would leave him seven games to break New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ record of 149 catches in a season, which was set in 2019.”

Sean McVay on Rams’ future: ‘It’s on the players to be able to execute’ (RamsWire)

“Asked if he was pursuing these necessary adjustments in his time spent outside of Los Angeles’ facilities, McVay told reporters that he is constantly working toward bettering his team. Though he took the onus on himself to find ways to improve in the coming weeks, he concluded that it will be up to his players to make or break the Rams’ 2022 season.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Panthers (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the outlook for Los Angeles’ offensive line heading into Week 6, defensive lineman Aaron Donald lining up out wide along the line of scrimmage, the Panthers’ defense and more.”

Former NFL Safety Trashes LA Rams ‘One-Dimensional’ Offense (RamblinFan)

“Results on the field bear out this criticism, with the Rams scoring just 10 points during Week 5’s humbling 22-10 defeat at home to the Dallas Cowboys. The sluggish offensive display was the second bad day at the office in less than a week, following a 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.”