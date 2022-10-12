Sean McVay confirms that Rams will continue to be involved in OBJ rumors

Worried about OBJ’s latest comments that the Rams did not offer him “ANYthing” of note for a new contract? Fear not. Sean McVay says that the Los Angeles Rams will continue to be involved in rumors about Odell Beckham Jr. and that if OBJ feels “low balled” that the next contract offer will be much better.

After being asked about OBJ’s latest tweets, saying that the Rams offer was not nearly what he was worth, McVay told the media that it wouldn’t be the last offer to Odell Beckham, Jr..

“Not that last (offer) that will come from us,” said McVay.

#Rams coach Sean McVay said he's aware of Odell Beckham's frustrations with the #Rams' low contract offers. "Not the last one (offer) that will come from us." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 12, 2022

I wonder if the Rams current receivers have anything to say about that. Not that L.A.’s passing offense this season suggests that the Rams current receivers have been good enough through five weeks to hold off an OBJ reunion.

By most reports, it seems that OBJ is still at least a month away from joining a team. The Rams would be one of the destinations that at least he would need less time to learn the offense and the quarterback, to some degree. The Rams have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen and Matthew Stafford hasn’t been playing as well as he did to start his L.A. career in 2021.

If this feels like too many OBJ rumors for one day, one week, or one year... Tell that to Sean McVay. The Rams head coach at least seems to feel confident that more OBJ rumors are on the way.

Maybe... even... more OBJ news.