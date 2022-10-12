OBJ rants against Rams: They didn’t offer me ANYTHING!

Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season, catching five touchdowns in a short amount of time in the regular season, then coming up big more than a few times in the playoffs. The fact that the Rams offense is so much worse through five games this season is definitely an indication that Sean McVay hasn’t been able to put out the same strategies with this personnel, as opposed to last season. How much of that is related to OBJ is immeasurable, but certainly it seems the Rams would have loved to have him back.

If only he hadn’t torn his ACL and gone on the mend instead of testing free agency fresh off of his first championship. It turns out that the Rams have not offered anything to OBJ at this point, according to OBJ.

Beckham took to Twitter replies on Wednesday to say: “LA knows where I wanted to be... but they didn’t offer me.... ANYthing!” So OBJ says that he did want to return to the Rams, but he’s yet to have them call him up and offer, even though he’s still rehabbing.

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

“So idk what people want me to do, I def know my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

In the second half of his tweet, it sounds like the Rams did make an offer to OBJ. But that it was a lowball. It’s unclear from OBJ’s message if he actually received a contract offer from the Rams or not. He does say that the Rams are his “home” but then also that they’re only a home if the money is as much as he wants to make.

He continues.

But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

OBJ continues to saying that he did get an offer... “The lowest of low offers.”

It doesn’t sound like OBJ is going to come back to the Rams. But he could change that tune with a better offer.