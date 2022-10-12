Random Ramsdom: Rams now 11-point favorites for Sunday’s game

Panthers-Rams spread up two points from initial opening (BettingPros)

“The Rams opened as -9 point favorites and have since been bet up to -11. Los Angeles is just 2-6 ATS in its past eight regular season games.”

Jalen Ramsey jokes about getting first career sack, mentions trying to catch Aaron Donald (RamsWire)

“It was another disappointing outing from the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys, but Jalen Ramsey remained a bright spot on the defense. After logging the first sack of his career on Sunday against the Cowboys, Ramsey joked about trying to catch up to Aaron Donald’s career sack total.”

First Look: Rams host Panthers in Week 6 before heading into bye week (TheRams.com)

“The Rams have one more game before the bye week, hosting the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Panthers”

‘Taste of the Rams’ benefit raises nearly $200k for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank (RamsWire)

“According to a press release that was distributed by the team on Tuesday, this sum is enough to provide over 650,000 meals for families in need across the greater Los Angeles area. The event was headlined by superstar receiver Cooper Kupp who, in partnership with local chefs, hosted a night of gastronomical opulence to raise money.”

Rams put David Edwards on IR, sign Matt Skura to active roster (RamsWire)

“Injuries have once again forced the Los Angeles Rams to make a handful of roster moves. On Tuesday, the team shuffled the offensive line and also waived a running back.”