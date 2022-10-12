Rams Reacts Survey, Week 6: Who is most to blame for L.A.’s offensive struggles?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Let’s all hope that this current narrative about the L.A. Rams offense and early-season struggles is something we’re laughing about in two months. It’s possible: Every season is, in some way, “overreaction season.”

Whether it’s free agency in March, the draft in April, over-analyzing OTAs and minicamp reports in the summer, training camp, preseason, or right now, fans and media and sometimes even the teams themselves...tend to overreact. The Rams offense is bad. By some measures, it is the worst in the NFL. It has also only been five games.

While five games can also feel like a lifetime in the NFL (it is almost one-third of the regular season and sadly it is hard to ignore that we are slowly inching towards another offseason), it can also be a vacuum that throws us off the scent of the league’s true balance. A year ago at this time, the NFL.com power rankings had the Cardinals, Bills, Bucs, Cowboys, Chargers, Packers, and Ravens as the top-seven teams in the league.

None of them won the Super Bowl, did they?

The Bengals were 13th. They 49ers were 2-3 at the time and few suspected they were going to be L.A.’s biggest threat to come out of the NFC postseason race.

So patience is a virtue for everyone. But if the Rams are going to right the ship, that means that there is something to right. This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey for Rams fans asks: Who is “most” to blame for the Rams current offensive struggles? If you don’t feel that any one of these answers satisfies, perhaps “Other” is your game of choice. I know it is tough to point the finger.

It can also be a fun and useful exercise: So use your fingers not only to point, but to click: