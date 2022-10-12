The conclusion of Week 5 officially places the 2022 NFL regular season past the quarter mark. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs continue to have a firm grip on the AFC Conference. While the Philadelphia Eagles remain as the only unbeaten team in the NFL. After dropping their second home game, the Los Angeles Rams fall to 2-3 and the sense of urgency heightens throughout the building. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys because of another offensive letdown, where do your LA Rams stand in the post-Week 5 power rankings?

Click here for Last week’s power rankings...

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings:

Buffalo Bills (Change: N/A)

Buffalo has outscored teams 152-61 this year. They have wins over LAR, TEN, and BAL giving them the top seed again for the fifth week in a row.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

Mahomes has been special through five weeks with nearly 1400 yards, 15 TDs, and just two interceptions. Kansas City’s defense is the only question mark as they have surrendered an average of 25.0 points per game. KC might not have Tyreek Hill, but Travis Kelce is still the best TE in the league.

Receiving TDs among TEs since 2015



Travis Kelce 61

Rob Gronkowski 38

Zach Ertz 36

Eric Ebron 35

Jimmy Graham 34 pic.twitter.com/HXrrAYaYEw — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2022

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: N/A)

The only thing keeping Philadelphia from being in the top-2 is that they have not played a potential contender outside of Minnesota. An upcoming showdown and win against Dallas could help their case.

4. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +5)

San Francisco is playing great football right now and they are tied with Buffalo with the league’s best defense. As expected, the team is playing better football with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

San Francisco 49ers:



Jimmy Garoppolo: 32nd in accuracy



Jeff Wilson: 72% opportunity share (10th in NFL)



Deebo Samuel: 1st in missed tackle rate, 2nd in YAC/Rec



Brandon Aiyuk: 10th in missed tackle rate, 9th in YAC/Rec



George Kittle: 21st in route participation pic.twitter.com/efOT1ODKPr — Zoltan (@DynastyZoltanFF) October 11, 2022

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: +3)

It just continues to feel like the Buccaneers are sitting in the dark just waiting for their moment. The NFC South is sad, and Tampa Bay won’t be challenged all year as Brady waltzes to a division title.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Change: N/A)

Baltimore needed this win otherwise they risked falling to 2-3 in the AFC Conference. The shine is off of Lamar Jackson has he has his lowest completion percentage since his rookie year and is on pace for 18 interceptions. The idea of him developing as a passer is clearly an afterthought.

Dying at Justin Tucker's interview describing the process of a field goal including the terms "game winning hold" and "system kicker" pic.twitter.com/lvgHmrX7dp — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 10, 2022

7. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +4)

Dallas has a very good pass rush that will help them as they approach January. The Cowboys may be 4-0 with Cooper Rush, but he did not provide any reason in Sunday’s win over LA that he is the new franchise quarterback.

8. New York Giants (Change: +7)

New York’s win over Green Bay in London puts them on the map. I believe Daboll is getting the most out of the team, but the limitations of Daniel Jones and a weak receiving core will likely keep Big Blue from ascending further.

Coach Daboll breaks down Dexter's clutch sack



Watch : https://t.co/75mZs3AMBa pic.twitter.com/vAkJOCF8gL — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2022

9. Minnesota Vikings (Change: +4)

Minnesota has a running game and playmakers on the outside to be a threat in any game. But why do they always fizzle against elite competition (see: Week 2)? Perhaps Kirk Cousins is just mediocre.

10. Green Bay Packers (Change: -6)

I’m fairly confident Aaron Rodgers will not win the MVP award for a third time in a row. Just as the Rams are struggling on offense, so are the Packers. Rodgers only has eight touchdowns passing through five games. The offense has only averaged 19.4 points per game.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: +1)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: -2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -6)

The Rams have the worse offense in the NFC Conference with only 16 points per game. The injuries have piled up and the defending champions may have to make moves if they want to get back to the playoffs in 2022.

14. Tennessee Titans (Change: +3)

15. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

16. Miami Dolphins (Change: -11)

17. New York Jets (Change: +7)

Jets running back Breece Hall currently leads all NFL rookies with 488 yards from scrimmage. — Glenn Naughton (@AceFan23) October 11, 2022

18. Indianapolis Colts (Change: +7)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: -3)

20. New England Patriots (Change: -2)

21. New Orleans Saints (Change: +7)

22. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -1)

23. Seattle Seahawks (Change: -1)

24. Cleveland Browns (Change: +3)

25. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: -6)

There might be a curse being a Raiders wideout... Trouble always follows...

This is an unbelievably unacceptable behavior by Davante Adams.



We all love the game, we all know tensions get high. This warrants a suspension and/or a hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/SJTzxETwtP — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) October 11, 2022

26. Denver Broncos (Change: -6)

27. Detroit Lions (Change: -4)

28. Chicago Bears (Change: -2)

29. Washington Commanders (Change: +1)

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -1)

31. Houston Texans (Change: +1)

32. Carolina Panthers (Change: -1)