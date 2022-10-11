 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams injury report: Will Brian Allen return in Week 6?

Brian Allen and secondary pieces closing in on return to field

By Steven Ridings
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday afternoon was one of the few games all season that the Los Angeles Rams were able to come out of the game with relatively few injuries. The Rams still lost David Edwards midway through the game due to a recurring head injury (concussion). Outside of that, the Rams escaped any major injuries as of now. As Los Angeles gears up for Week 6 against Carolina, there are reinforcements almost ready to take the field.

Below are the latest injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with entering their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and their availability this week.

  • David Edwards, LG (Concussion)

With the offensive guard suffering his second concussion in two weeks, it is likely that the Rams air on the side of caution, holding him out for Week 6 so that he has all of this week and the bye week to recover.

Status: Out

Probable & Questionable players entering Week 5…

  • Brian Allen, C (Knee)

Brian Allen has been out for the expected four weeks for his minor knee surgery. He was reported being close to a return in Week 5, but Sean McVay was hesitant to activate the starting center. While he is a candidate to return this week, be mindful of the bye week as that offers a chance to get players fully healthy for Week 8. It also would allow the Rams to test out the ability of Matt Skura.

Status: Probable

  • Cobie Durant, CB (Grade 1 Hamstring)

Similar to Brian Allen, Cobie Durant is close to a return from a Grade 1 hamstring pull.

LA could probably activate him, but elect to keep him on the sidelines in case of

emergency, allowing Ramsey, Kendrick, Haley, and Rochell to see the majority of snaps.

Status: Probable

  • David Long Jr, CB (Groin)

Long has now missed three games from a groin pull sustained in practice before

Arizona. Either him or Durant should be active this week against Carolina.

Status: Probable

  • Taylor Rapp, S (Ribs)

Coach McVay originally expected Rapp to play in Week 5 versus Dallas. He was downgraded to questionable later in the week and ultimately made inactive. Expect the four-year safety to return this week.

Status: Probable

  • Quentin Lake, S (Knee)

A new name worth watching: Lake is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to

Perform list this week. However, where he is at in his recovery progress is TBD.

Status: Questionable

  • Daniel Hardy, EDGE (Ankle)

Hardy is eligible to come off the IR after his high ankle sprain. He should be cleared

either this week or for Week 8.

Status: Questionable

Rams players on Injured Reserve…

  • Kyren Williams, RB (Fractured Ankle)
  • Van Jefferson, WR (Knee)
  • Logan Bruss, OG (ACL and MCL)
  • Tremayne Anchrum, OG (Fractured Fibula)
  • Coleman Shelton, C (Ankle)
  • Travin Howard, ILB (Groin)
  • Troy Hill, CB (Groin)
  • Jordan Fuller, S (Hamstring)

Poll

Should the Rams offensive line in Week 6 be: LT: Noteboom LG: Aboushi C: Skura RG: Jackson RT: Havenstein

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...