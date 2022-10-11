Random Ramsdom: With Brycen Hopkins set to return, will Rams utilize 3 TE sets?

Rams’ Brycen Hopkins: Suspension over (CBSSports)

“Now that he’s back on the Rams’ active roster, Hopkins likely will slot in as the team’s No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee in front of Kendall Blanton. In two games this season, Hopkins didn’t receive a target while playing eight snaps on offense and six more on special teams.”

Sean McVay’s final thoughts on Rams-Cowboys & previewing Week 6 vs. Panthers | The Coach McVay Show Ep. 20 (TheRams.com)

“On the latest episode of The Coach McVay Show, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gives his finals thoughts on Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with J.B. Long & D’Marco Farr. Coach McVay also previews Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and how the Rams can get back on track heading into the bye week.”

Rams’ Sean McVay Addresses ‘Challenging’ Cowboys Fan Takeover (SportsIllustrated)

“Though the Rams have accomplished plenty in the Inglewood-based facility, including the Super Bowl LVI victory earned in February. Critics of the NFL’s return to Los Angeles, however, have decried the stadium’s perceived lack of home-field advantage as both the Rams and their AFC co-tenants, the Chargers, have often had to contend with traveling bands of opposing fans.”

Sean McVay: There are ‘so many things’ that have led to running game struggles (RamsWire)

“Yeah, there’s so many different things. It starts with being able to…everybody do their job and then be able to create a little bit. We got to be able to sometimes get more than what the plays blocked for,” McVay said. “Then we can’t have free runners, we can’t have guys into the backfield with penetration. So the run game, it truly takes all 11, and we are not executing, whether it be one player here or a couple players. It’s been a challenge and it’s something that has really hurt us.”

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cowboys in Week 5 (RamsWire)

“Looking at PFF’s grades from the loss, very few Rams players earned high marks – and all of those who did play defense. The offense was abysmal, scoring just one touchdown and turning it over three times.”