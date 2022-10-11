L.A. Rams Stock Up, Stock Down: Rams tied for first in sacks allowed

The Los Angeles Rams are feeling the effects of a roster that has such elite talent at the top but shows cracks when mid-level talent pieces are out due to injury. The superstars: Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Cooper Kupp are producing at the level you would expect. But they are only capable of elevating a roster to a certain extent. In the Week 5 loss to Dallas, it was more of the same as the offensive line continues to go backwards. Who else struggled? Did anyone elevate their stock? Below are five players that elevated their stock in Week 5 and five players that saw their stock decline.

Stock Up

1. Jalen Ramsey, CB

Ramsey and the secondary limited Cooper Rush to just 10/16 and 102 yards. Ramsey clamped down Cee Dee Lamb, making Rush look elsewhere. For good measure, #5 collected his first career sack on Sunday.

Jalen Ramsey gets a SACK



FOXpic.twitter.com/IBmR9L4N9I — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

2. Aaron Donald, DL

It’s difficult to see Aaron Donald collect a two-sack game and the Rams lose. Typically, that type of performance nets Los Angeles a win. Micah Parson was good, but Aaron Donald was better considering Dallas rarely threw the ball on offense. Parsons had the fortune of LA playing from behind plus an injury riddled LA offensive line.

Cooper Rush meets Aaron Donald for Donald's 101 career sack.



Aaron buzzed right past rookie Tyler Smith. pic.twitter.com/X5CABJuFAp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

3. Cooper Kupp, WR

Cooper Kupp was Cooper Kupp. He made an incredible one-handed catch and turned on the afterburners to outrun the entire Dallas secondary. Kupp might be more electric on offense if Allen Robinson would find a way to step up.

4. Tutu Atwell, WR

Atwell collected his first catch and while that is hardly anything to erase the narrative on the 2021 second rounder, the ability to create downfield separation is there. If the offensive line can get healthy and create protection, then Atwell’s value could correct itself.

TUTU.



Atwell beats Trevon Diggs deep for a gain of 54



FOX pic.twitter.com/a1RmpYGbeF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022

5. Marquise Copeland, DL

The 25-year-old defensive lineman played the most snaps in an NFL game, logging 23 of 55 snaps (43% snap share). To top it off, he collected five tackles (two solo), and one tackle for loss. Copeland saw his PFF grade bump up as well.

Stock Down

1. David Edwards, OG

It wasn’t just the loss of David Edwards to a concussion, but he was also playing poorly to begin with. For a player entering a contract year, he has not given himself a reason to cash in on the open market next March.

Rams LG David Edwards is being evaluated for a concussion. Edwards returned today after clearing concussion protocol earlier this week. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 9, 2022

2. Joe Noteboom & Rob Havenstein, OTs

Noteboom has allowed five sacks and Havenstein has surrendered three. Havenstein had a rough game against Micah Parsons, who with an injured groin still managed to cause disruption in the second half. For two guys that just received contract extensions, Los Angeles is not getting return on investment through five weeks like they hoped they would.

#Rams RT Rob Havenstein on the offensive line: "It comes down to a mindset thing. Physical mistakes are gonna happen, but our mindset the last couple games hasn’t been right. That’s something we’re going to address at practice." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 10, 2022

3. Allen Robinson, WR

New week, same result. The Allen Robinson signing is a “D-” as of right now. The only thing preventing it from being an “F” is that Stafford is under duress and not always able to get through his progressions. It's a little embarrassing when a special team player has as many receiving yards.

This guy had as many receiving yards as Allen Robinson did this week…. pic.twitter.com/xZEcsv3V4N — Ryan Larkin (@Larkin8) October 10, 2022

4. Matt Orzech, LS

Orzech cost LA three points with a special team's mistake, failing to block a free rusher up the middle for a blocked punt. It’s the second time this year that Los Angeles has been burnt on attempted punts.

5. Nick Scott & Terrell Burgess, S

Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess missed tackles in run support that led to long runs by Pollard and Elliott. While Scott has a starting spot, neither showed well to be considered the top safety of a group that needs someone to step up.