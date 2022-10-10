Filed under: Raiders-Chiefs MNF: Game Thread Talk about it right here! By Kenneth Arthur@KennethArthuRS Oct 10, 2022, 7:15pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Chiefs MNF: Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images Patrick Mahomes might be the best show in the NFL. Talk about Chiefs-Raiders right here. More From Turf Show Times Rams put David Edwards back into concussion protocol 3 plays that changed the game in Rams loss to Cowboys Rams need to inquire on potential Panthers fire sale Rams face “Can’t lose” game against Panthers, or they become a laughingstock Rams-Cowboys: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Vol. 5 Rams-Panthers, Week 6: Carolina fires head coach Matt Rhule ahead of game vs L.A. Loading comments...
Loading comments...