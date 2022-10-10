Rams put David Edwards back into concussion protocol

The Los Angeles Rams can’t afford to lose any more offensive linemen, but nothing comes ahead of player safety and David Edwards is no exception. After missing one game while in concussion protocol, Edwards returned in Week 5 to face the Dallas Cowboys. But Edwards left the game and is now back in the concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers in doubt.

That means that Bobby Evans could get his second start in three weeks, while the Rams are already down to third-string center Jeremiah Kolone and fourth-string guard A.J. Jackson because of offensive line injuries.

LG David Edwards is back in concussion protocol following Sunday's game. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 10, 2022

Not since the 2019 Rams has the offensive line looked to be among the least effective in the NFL. Los Angeles was hoping that their worst problem headed into the season was the transition at left tackle from Andrew Whitworth to Joseph Noteboom. While Noteboom has struggled in the first five weeks, that is far from the worst issue facing the Rams offensive line. That now falls on the health of the interior players and the underwhelming play by right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Rams have already lost center Brian Allen and right guard Coleman Shelton to IR. They have also placed backup Tremayne Anchrum on IR and previously their top draft pick, guard Logan Bruss, didn’t even make it to the season before going on IR. If Edwards doesn’t return by Sunday, and given the current state of affairs in the league that seems to be the wiser choice, then L.A.’s offensive line figures to be Noteboom, Evans, Kolone, Jackson, and Havenstein, with some very unexpected depth:

Guard Oday Aboushi was signed during the season, as was practice squad center Matt Skura. Both could be one play away from getting into the game against the Panthers. A.J. Arcuri, Max Pircher, and Chandler Brewer are the other practice squad options.