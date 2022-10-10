Random Ramsdom: Do the Rams have the worst O-line in the NFL?

Rams Drop Second-Straight in Loss to Cowboys (SportsIllustrated)

“However, Stafford also got sacked seven times, and took 11 hits, looking by the end of the game that he has perhaps taken one too many shots.”

Rams guard David Edwards evaluated for concussion following exit from Week 5 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will be down yet another offensive lineman after guard David Edwards was evaluated for a concussion following his exit from the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Their patchwork offensive line has been a liability for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has managed to make a few big plays in spite of their sloppy play.”

Watch: Cooper Kupp ties game with 75-yard touchdown reception (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp made the impossible happen, breaking off a 75-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter to help give the team an early lead. Against man coverage, Kupp found his seam in the middle of the field and caught a perfect pass from Matthew Stafford in stride to score the first Rams touchdown of the day.”

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 22-10 (TheRams.com)

“Dallas (4-1) returned a fumble for a touchdown and added a field goal following a blocked punt to gain an early 9-0 lead. While Los Angeles responded with 10 unanswered points – including a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Cooper Kupp – to take a 10-9 lead, a 57-yard touchdown run by Dallas running back Tony Pollard on the ensuing possession gave the Cowboys the lead back 16-10.”

Cooper Kupp becomes 21st active receiver to reach 6,000 career receiving yards (TheRams.com)

“With his 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Kupp became the 21st active receiver to reach 6,000 career receiving yards, joining fellow Rams receiver Allen Robinson (6,510). That catch officially put Kupp at 6,003 career receiving yards.”