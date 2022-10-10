Chiefs-Raiders Monday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders get set to renew their rivalry in primetime on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs lead the series with a regular season mark of 68-53-2, and have dominated the series for the better part of a decade. They’ve won 15 of the last 18 against the Raiders and outscored Las Vegas 89-23 last season.

DraftKings Sportsbook views this game as a one possession contest, with Kansas City as 7-point favorites. The 51.5 over/under line is likely to be hit, if recent history has anything to do with it; each of the last four meetings between the two teams have had a combined final score of at least 55 points.

Patrick Mahomes is having another special season, racking up 1,106 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, with just two interceptions on the season. If Mahomes is able to pass for three touchdowns Monday night, he will tie Hall of Famer Troy Aikman with 165 career passing touchdowns. And as fate would have it, Aikman will be on the call, providing color commentary for MNF.

KC averages 32.25 points, going 2-2 against the spread and on the over/under this year, respectively. Outside of a stunning loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs have looked unstoppable at times this season

Derek Carr and the Raiders have struggled a bit on offense, topping 25-points only once this season. Las Vegas has averaged 24-points per game, going 1-3 against the spread. They’ll likely need to score lot more than that to stay in this game.

Make sure to head over to Tallysight for all your sports betting needs. Check out the 300 game, player, and team pros for some additional fun!

Final Score: Chiefs 38-24