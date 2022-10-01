Rams-49ers brings back Nick Scott’s hit on Deebo Samuel, Aaron Donald’s “Who’s that?”

There is no love lost between Deebo Samuel and the Los Angeles Rams defense. Who will come out ahead when the two sides meet again on Monday Night Football?

In 2020, Samuel’s second year in the league, Aaron Donald was asked how to prepare for the wideout and his unique skillset as a pass catcher and a runner. Donald responded by saying “Who?” and then followed up with “Who’s that?”, despite knowing who Deebo Samuel is.

Has Deebo Samuel ever met Aaron Donald (famous for saying, "who's that?" after being asked about Samuel following a 2020 loss to the 49ers)?



Deebo: "No, I haven't."



Is he pressed for a conversation with him?



Deebo: "No, I'm not." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 6, 2022

The comments sparked additional beef between the Rams and 49ers, with each side getting their victories. San Francisco has won six straight regular season meetings. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. According to Deebo Samuel, he and Donald had still never spoken to each other as of this January.

In that NFC Championship game, Samuel met a new foe on L.A.’s defense. Nick Scott:

The play was initially flagged, but refs picked up the flags because it was a clean hit by Scott. With Jordan Fuller missing time late last season and early this season, Scott has stepped up as the best safety on L.A.’s defense. Scott, a 2023 free agent, has 17 tackles and one forced fumble in the first three games.

"Who's that? ... Nah." --Aaron Donald had jokes today when asked about the problems posed by Deebo Samuel.



He went on to say Deebo is dangerous all over the field so calm down Niners fans — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 7, 2022

Samuel has 12 catches for 131 yards and 17 carries for 111 yards in three games. He had over 270 total yards in two regular season games against the Rams in 2021, then had 98 total yards with a touchdown in the NFC Championship loss.

Clearly the two sides know who they are. The important question for Monday Night won’t be “Who’s that?” but “Who wins?”