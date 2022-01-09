Rams-49ers Week 18 game thread: Second half

The Los Angeles Rams have lost five straight games to the San Francisco 49ers, but if they maintain their halftime lead for another two quarters, Sean McVay could knock Kyle Shanahan out of playoff contention. The Rams lead 17-3 at halftime on the back of two touchdown passes by Matthew Stafford and a horrid performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, who returned early from a wrist injury to try and get San Francisco into the postseason.

Stafford is 15-of-16 for 153 yards with two touchdowns, but he’s been sacked twice. Stafford is the first QB in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in all 17 regular season games.

Garoppolo has been held to 9-of-12 passing for 90 yards and an interception at the hands of Taylor Rapp. The 49ers have a total of 83 yards at halftime.

Cam Akers has made his return to the field, gaining three yards on three carries and catching two passes for four yards. Cooper Kupp’s run towards history: five catches for 84 yards at the break.

If the Rams win, they’ll be 13-4 and hold the two-seed. If that happens and the Saints beat the Falcons, San Francisco will be 9-8 and out of the playoffs. New Orleans was holding a lead in Atlanta as of this writing. If that holds, the Rams will host the Saints next week. If LA loses, they’ll have to keep an eye on the Cardinals.

