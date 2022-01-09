Rams News: Who will bring the better run game in LA vs SF?

There is a lot at stake with the Los Angeles Rams vs the San Francisco 49ers but most of all is the NFC West title potentially going to the Rams and a possible playoff berth for the 49ers. Here are the coaching keys to the game.

On offense, Sean McVay must commit to the run game. The Rams are 7-1 when the offensive rushing total is at least 100 yards. In the first meeting with the 49ers the Rams ran the ball 10 times for a total of 52 yards and lost the game 31-10. Granted LA started that game getting down by 14 points early, 10 rushing attempts is far too low for any effort at imposing will or controlling the game. McVay will have Sony Michel who is one of the best running backs in the National Football League over the past five weeks and will also see what comes with the return of Cam Akers to add to the backfield firepower.

On defense, Raheem Morris must find away to stop the rushing attack from the 49ers. In the first meeting the 49ers rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Mitchell ran for 91 yards and Deebo Samuel added 36 yards rushing. The 49ers leveraged the run game to achieve a time of possession that near doubled that of the Rams with San Francisco controlling the ball for 39 minutes compared to the Rams 20 minutes. Linebacker Troy Reeder was a target of the 49ers passing attack as they focused on middle zone and crossing routes that forced Reeder to cover ground and make tackles on the receivers and tight end George Kittle.

